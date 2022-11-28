Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue officials are asking for help raising funds for one of their own after a training accident left a firefighter with serious injuries.

MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who is a Marine Corps veteran, suffered a serious injury two weeks ago while on training grounds. As a result, he is hospitalized and underwent surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck.

Fire rescue officials say the road to recovery for Gillan will be long. His family is asking for help paying household bills as Gillan’s wife will be off work to assist her husband.

To donate to the gofundme click here. As of Sunday, the fundraiser had met its goal of $15,000.

