Cyclist hit and killed on Main Street in Gainesville, driver unknown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Monday in Gainesville along Main Street. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the crash on South Main Street at about 9:30 a.m.

They say a citizen noticed the debris from the crash on the west side of the roadway and the sidewalk. They then found the body of the bicyclist in the woods.

TRENDING: Putnam County school resource deputy arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl

Officers say the cyclist was traveling south when they were struck from behind by a silver volvo that drove away from the scene.

It is unknown what the license plate or model of the vehicle is.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.