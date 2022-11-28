Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading Alachua County deputies on a high-speed chase in the middle of the night with his lights off.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reports, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Tristan Kalas, 22, sped through a red light at the intersection of West Newberry Road and the Oaks Mall nearly causing a crash. After the deputy turned on their emergency lights, Kalas shut off his lights.

Deputies say he led them on a chase through the parking lot of Quality Inn and back onto Newberry road. He went nearly 100 mph while trying to escape deputies. He was stopped after about two miles and arrested.

Kalas was booked in the Alachua County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving.

