First ever Autumn Harvest Festival and Market held in Ocala

Organizers are hoping the inaugural event will not be the last
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Downtown Market held its first Autumn Festival and Market Sunday.

More than 50 vendors brought crafts and goods to sell to customers in the area.

Goods for sale ranged from jewelry to plants to pottery.

Bounce houses were provided for kids by Central Florida Bounce, and there were eight food trucks with plenty of options to choose from.

The event was started by two siblings who say they want artists from the area to have the platform they deserve.

“I just love bringing the community together,” said Leah Bins. “Small business is my jam, I own a small business, my boyfriend owns a small business, my best friends own a small business, my sister, we’re all small business people. So I love bringing us all together and then the community can come and support us.”

“I know a lot of these people,” said Justin Worth. “I probably know 40 something of these vendors and they’re fantastic. Every one of these artists is amazing, they do great at their art. We have vendors with plants, they’ve been doing it for 15 years, we have a person with shirts that’s been doing it for 11 years. They’re great.”

Organizers say they plan on hosting a few of these events every year in the future.

