Florida men’s basketball team goes down to West Virginia in Phil Knight Tournament finale

Florida’s five starters combined for just 33 points
Florida tips off Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook
Florida tips off Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PORTLAND, OR. (WCJB) - The Florida men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome a sluggish start and lost their final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament 84-55 to West Viriginia.

The Gators (4-3) five starters only combined to score 33 points on 12-38 shots with Trey Bonham and Colin Castleton going 1-15, pitching in just 6 total points, as the Mountaineers (6-1) had four starters in double figures, including three scoring 20 or more points.

Adding to Florida’s woes was its continued inconsistency from the perimeter. The orange and blue made just two three-pointers on 17 attempts, while the country road kids knocked down 7-17 baskets from beyond the arch.

Kyle Lofton was the only Florida player to score in double figures. Lofton had 17 points. The next closest players were Will Richards and Jason Jitoboh, with 8.

Sunday’s loss sends Florida heading home with a pair of losses in three games in the Pacific Northwest. The 29-point shellacking was the largest margin of defeat suffered in Todd Golden’s short tenure with the Gators.

Up Next: The Gators will play three consecutive home games. They will host Florida A&M, Stetson, and wrap up with Uconn.

