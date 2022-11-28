Florida volleyball team earns 3-seed in NCAA Tournament

The Florida volleyball team stands on the sideline at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 32nd year in a row, the Florida volleyball team is going dancing.

Sunday night, the NCAA selection committee awarded the Gators (23-5) with the No. 3 seed in the Wisconsin quarter of the field of 64.

Florida will host in-state opponent Florida A&M on Friday, December 2. The time of the match is TBD.

Six other Southeastern Conference teams will also compete in the NCAA Tournament.

The seven teams representing the SEC are the most of any conference in the tournament, and it’s the most the league has had in the field of 64 since 2013, when there were eight.

