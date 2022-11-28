Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-275 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville.
State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass.
Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
This crash caused five additional crashes that involved a total of 20 vehicles.
Two of them were semi trucks and the rest were passenger vehicles.
All the injuries reported were non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
