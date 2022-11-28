Interstate reopened after 20-vehicle pile-up in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 20-vehicle pile-up on I-275 led to lane closures for a few hours in Jacksonville.

State troopers and Jacksonville Emergency Responders were called to a pile-up on I-295 South at the Morse Avenue overpass.

Their investigation revealed a first crash involving multiple vehicles around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

This crash caused five additional crashes that involved a total of 20 vehicles.

Two of them were semi trucks and the rest were passenger vehicles.

All the injuries reported were non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

