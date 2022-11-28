Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

Michael Bryant, 48, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Michael Bryant, 48, Alachua County Jail booking photo(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her.

According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”

TRENDING: Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

When deputies got in contact with Bryant he denied ever touching the teen but did admit to a car ride with her.

Bryant was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan suffers injuring during training accident
Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter
Michel Dougherty, 40, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST