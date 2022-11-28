Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Newberry man was arrested after a teen girl came forward to accuse him of sexually abusing her.

According to the arrest report, Michael Bryant, 48, was arrested Sunday night after a 15-year-old said he got drunk and tried to touch her inappropriately in a vehicle. Bryant reportedly told the victim he would take her to a cabin in Dixie County to “run away with her.”

When deputies got in contact with Bryant he denied ever touching the teen but did admit to a car ride with her.

Bryant was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior.

