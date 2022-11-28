‘Our firefighter community is going to support Anthony’: Community and MCFR raise $15k for hospitalized fire lieutenant

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders from Marion County Fire Rescue made an effort to help the family of MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan, who they call Tony.

Officials said on November 15th, Tony suffered a serious injury in his neck and vertebrae while training.

“Immediately the firefighters and paramedics realized that he was injured pretty seriously. They packaged him in and declared him a trauma alert,” said MCFR Public Information Officer, James Lucas.

MCFR officials said Tony immediately underwent surgery. Tony is hospitalized and has begun physical therapy. They said his road to recovery will be long.

“The GoFundMe fundraiser was starting to help offset the cost of normal day-to-day life for Anthony and his wife Cheryl,” shared Lucas.

MCFR workers and residents collected funds to help pay household bills, as Gillan’s wife and registered nurse Cheryl, is taking off work to care for her husband.

Lucas said the fundraiser reached its goal of $15,000 in less than 24 hours.

“Our firefighter community is going to continue to support Anthony and Cheryl throughout this process,” assured Lucas.

Fire rescue officials said their donation efforts do not end here.

They said the Firefighter Benevolence Fund and IAFF Local Union 3169 will continue to assist Tony and his family.

