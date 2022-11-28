Prices of Christmas trees rising but supply is strong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a tough year in 2021, the Christmas tree industry is returning to strength so far in 2022.

Suppliers in Gainesville say the COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on the supply of trees..

“We had a lot of problems last year getting trees in,” said the manager of Severt Tree Farm Kristina Costa. “We were getting them in small doses and didn’t have the heights a lot of customers were looking for.”

With the peak of the pandemic now behind it seems the season is finally returning to normal.

“It’s better,” said Lowe’s employee Anna Tirado. “We actually got more order in, we’re doubling what the order was before so we’re getting more from what we lost from last year.

However, Christmas trees have not been immune to rising inflation.

Prices are increasing this year due to a rise in how much it costs to get trees to local suppliers.

One estimate from the Real Christmas Tree Board says the price increase could be as high as 21%.

“I think they’re up a little bit more--last year we definitely felt it--but I feel like it keeps being a steady rise,” said Severt customer Stephanie Sides.

One customer at Lowe’s said his family’s tree costs twice as much this year ($80) as it did last year.

However, Costa says the price hike may not be drastic for everyone.

“They’re still kind of the same prices as last year,” said Costa. “Of course, with gas prices going up and down they’ve had to up their prices just a little bit, but it’s not a major difference from last year.”

Last year the nationwide average price of a tree was estimated at 81 dollars, according to Consumer Reports. Based on projections, it could be as high as 100 dollars this year.

