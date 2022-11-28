Putnam County school resource deputy arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl

Putnam County School Resource Deputy Joshua Herren, 36, jail booking photo
Putnam County School Resource Deputy Joshua Herren, 36, jail booking photo(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a school resource deputy after an adult victim came forward to report a sexual assault that happened when she was a student.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of former deputy Joshua Herren, 36, for sexual assault on a victim older than 12 but less than 18 years old. They say on Nov. 13, 2022, the victim reported the sexual relationship she had with Herren while she was a minor.

The sheriff’s office had previously received an anonymous tip about a relationship between the two, however, it could not be verified at that time. Once the victim came forward, detectives were able to initiate an investigation.

TRENDING: Newberry man accused of molesting a minor, trying to ‘run away’ with her

Herren was summoned for a criminal interview which he declined to participate in. At that time, he was stripped of all law enforcement authority and placed on administrative leave. Herren then submitted his resignation.

On Monday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for Herren on four counts of sexual battery. He was booked in the Putnam County Jail on no bond.

Information about the victim’s identity is protected under Marsey’s Law. Identifying information, including the name of the school where the incidents occurred is being withheld.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road

“The fact that now as an adult she wished to acknowledge her abuse and seek justice is both brave and admirable,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “It is my sincere hope along with the hardworking me and women of this agency, this arrest will allow the victim to now begin the next step in the healing process.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

Russell Report: Gators finish regular season in similar fashion to last season
Russell Report: Gators finish regular season in similar fashion to last season
Russell Report: Gators finish regular season in similar fashion to last season
Alachua County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest Tristan Kalas, 22, after he led them on a chase...
VIDEO: Driver trying to escape deputies goes 100 mph on Newberry Road
MCFR Lieutenant Anthony Gillan suffers injuring during training accident
Community raises money for injured Marion County firefighter