Putnam County school resource deputy arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested a school resource deputy after an adult victim came forward to report a sexual assault that happened when she was a student.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of former deputy Joshua Herren, 36, for sexual assault on a victim older than 12 but less than 18 years old. They say on Nov. 13, 2022, the victim reported the sexual relationship she had with Herren while she was a minor.

The sheriff’s office had previously received an anonymous tip about a relationship between the two, however, it could not be verified at that time. Once the victim came forward, detectives were able to initiate an investigation.

Herren was summoned for a criminal interview which he declined to participate in. At that time, he was stripped of all law enforcement authority and placed on administrative leave. Herren then submitted his resignation.

On Monday morning, an arrest warrant was issued for Herren on four counts of sexual battery. He was booked in the Putnam County Jail on no bond.

Information about the victim’s identity is protected under Marsey’s Law. Identifying information, including the name of the school where the incidents occurred is being withheld.

“The fact that now as an adult she wished to acknowledge her abuse and seek justice is both brave and admirable,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “It is my sincere hope along with the hardworking me and women of this agency, this arrest will allow the victim to now begin the next step in the healing process.”

