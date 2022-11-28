Victim of hatchet attack dies after murderer arrested in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The victim of a hatchet attack in Pinellas County died on Saturday night after the accused murderer was arrested by Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:04 p.m. Lisa Ann Rogers was pronounced deceased at Bayfront Hospital. As a result, the charges against Michel Dougherty, 40, were upgraded from attempted murder to second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, Rogers was rushed to the hospital with a hatchet in her head after Dougherty reportedly attacked her at her home in St. Petersburg. Later that day, detectives found his vehicle in Gainesville.

On Thursday, Dougherty was pulled over by an Alachua County Deputy where he was taken into custody. As of Monday, he remained in the Alachua County Jail awaiting transfer back to Pinellas County.

