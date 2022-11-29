Another day of deliberations ends with no verdict in the trial against Kelly Meggs, four others

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A jury finished another day of deliberations without a verdict in the federal trial against Marion County Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs and four others.

After breaking for Thanksgiving, jury members Monday, requested a clarification in the most serious charge in the case, Seditious Conspiracy.

Jurors asked whether the charge is defined as hindering the execution of any law or just those that govern the transfer of power.

The jury meets again at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

