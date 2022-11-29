Are you a Dish customer in Marion County? How to watch TV20 live

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dish Network customers in Marion County may be temporarily unable to access WCJB TV20 News due to a decision made by that company. We are working with Dish to have our channel restored for Marion County as soon as possible, however, there are other ways to watch our newscasts live.

Currently, there are no known issues with any other television providers or issues with Dish in counties other than Marion County.

Marion County residents can always watch WCJB TV20 live online or through our streaming services. All our newscast air for free on our livestream which can be viewed on your internet browser here or on the WCJB News app for your mobile device.

If you want to watch on your television, we also stream live from our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV apps. Just search “WCJB TV20 News” on your device to download the app and start watching. There is no cost for downloading the app or watching the newscasts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.