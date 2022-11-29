Are you a Dish customer in Marion County? How to watch TV20 live

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2011, file photo, Dish Network satellite dishes are shown at an...
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2011, file photo, Dish Network satellite dishes are shown at an apartment complex in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)(Paul Sakuma | AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dish Network customers in Marion County may be temporarily unable to access WCJB TV20 News due to a decision made by that company. We are working with Dish to have our channel restored for Marion County as soon as possible, however, there are other ways to watch our newscasts live.

Currently, there are no known issues with any other television providers or issues with Dish in counties other than Marion County.

Marion County residents can always watch WCJB TV20 live online or through our streaming services. All our newscast air for free on our livestream which can be viewed on your internet browser here or on the WCJB News app for your mobile device.

If you want to watch on your television, we also stream live from our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV apps. Just search “WCJB TV20 News” on your device to download the app and start watching. There is no cost for downloading the app or watching the newscasts.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
marijuana (FILE)
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
While searching his vehicle, deputies found 60 grams of meth and various other drugs, including...
Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Albert Albritton, 40, accused of aggravated battery
Gainesville man punches victim, threatens him with knife at café