Boy, 5, acts as mom’s ‘superhero’ when she goes into early labor

By KSHB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) - A Missouri 5-year-old is being hailed as a hero for jumping into action when his mother unexpectedly went into early labor.

Jalessa Young was totally caught off-guard last Tuesday when she went into labor. Baby Prince wasn’t due to make his entrance into the world until Dec. 7, but apparently, he just couldn’t wait.

“I’m thankful for my 5-year-old. He was literally my superhero,” she said.

Jared and Jalessa Young say they're thankful their 5-year-old son King stepped up when his mother unexpectedly went into early labor with his baby brother.(Source: Jared and Jalessa Young, KSHB via CNN)

The mother says in a moment when most people would freeze, her 5-year-old son, King, stepped into action. He was the only other person home at the time.

“So, I go into the restroom, and I’m screaming. And he’s like, ‘Momma, when will the pain go away?’ And I’m like, ‘When your baby brother comes.’ So, he starts rubbing my back, and I let out a little more screaming. And he’s like, ‘I’m gonna call the ambulance,’ and I was like, ‘Yes, baby, call the ambulance,’” she said.

King told the dispatchers how to get to the family’s house and made sure the door was unlocked for the paramedics.

“I told them that my mom needs help,” he said.

Father Jared Young rushed home from work when he found out his wife had gone into labor, but everything happened in less than 20 minutes. By the time he got there, Prince, with assistance from medics, had already been born.

“Yeah, basically it was her [Jalessa] and King at the house delivering the baby until the paramedics got there and did the rest of it,” he said.

Jared Young says he’s thankful King knew what to do.

“I’m amazed, man. He surprises me every day,” he said. “I’m grateful. I got a new son. Prince is gonna be just as great as King one day.”

