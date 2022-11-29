Columbia County Library officials will hold their annual Broke Christmas Craft Workshop

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Library officials will have their annual Broke Christmas Craft Workshop on Tuesday.

Attendees can make four all-new projects that they can give as gifts for the holidays or keep for themselves.

Spaces are filling up quickly and to RSVP, call the main library at 358-758-2101.

All supplies will be provided, but please bring a pair of sharp scissors.

