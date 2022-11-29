Cyclists in Gainesville raise safety concerns after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyclist was hit and killed Monday morning just north of Bivens Arm Nature Park by a car which then proceeded to drive away.

The cyclist’s body was discovered by a person walking by who located the man in the woods having been thrown from his bike.

“We found a lot of debris, not only from the bicycle but also from the car that struck the bicyclist,” said Gainesville Police Department Public Information Officer David Chudzik. “From some of the debris, some of the parts that were left behind, we were able to determine that the vehicle was a Volvo.”

Police have since identified the car as a silver Volvo XC 90 made between 2016-2022.

The incident has bikers in Gainesville concerned about their safety.

“Something like that could happen to me or somebody I love or care about,” said Chain Reaction Bicycles Service Manager Benjamin Talbot.

Talbot says for the most part, Gainesville is a relatively safe place for cyclists.

“I do think it’s a good place,” said Talbot. “It does need improvement, it has declined I feel over the past few years. I guess the texting, people being on their phone and then aggressive driving has been on the uptick over the past 5-6 years.”

Talbot’s friend was killed in a cycling incident in Gainesville.

He suggested some things the city could do to make it more friendly to bikers.

“I would like to see more separated bike lanes, maybe a little bit more enforcement of the three-foot law,” said Talbot.

As of the latest update, police have not identified the victim and are still investigating how much time passed between the crash and when the victim was located.

