Dogwood Village developer considers moving housing project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The people who run the agency that funded the proposed Dogwood Village say the developer might be able to move the housing project.

In a letter to the county commission dated Monday, the executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation said they normally don’t allow changes in projects funded by competitive grants.

In this case, they agreed to review a new location, but it must be justified to their satisfaction.

Commissioners made the request after numerous complaints from residents.

