Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning.

Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382.

After searching his vehicle, deputies found nearly 60 grams of meth, almost two grams of fentanyl, about seven grams of weed, Xanax, and a syringe with an undisclosed liquid inside it.

Deputies also found another 3.4 grams of meth in Harrison’s pocket.

Harrison was out on bond for driving with a suspended license, which has been suspended 13 times in the past.

Harrison is now charged with multiple drug possession charges.

