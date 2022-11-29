Fort Walton Beach man arrested in Alachua County for possession of several different drugs

While searching his vehicle, deputies found 60 grams of meth and various other drugs, including...
While searching his vehicle, deputies found 60 grams of meth and various other drugs, including fentanyl.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Fort Walton Beach man was arrested in Alachua County for possessing several different drugs during a traffic stop.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Harrison, 40, on Monday morning.

Deputies pulled Harrison over on I-75 near mile marker 382.

After searching his vehicle, deputies found nearly 60 grams of meth, almost two grams of fentanyl, about seven grams of weed, Xanax, and a syringe with an undisclosed liquid inside it.

Deputies also found another 3.4 grams of meth in Harrison’s pocket.

Harrison was out on bond for driving with a suspended license, which has been suspended 13 times in the past.

Harrison is now charged with multiple drug possession charges.

