Gainesville City Commissioners will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal by Weyerhauser.

The development would be on Weyerhauser property around US 441 and State Road 121.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m at the City Hall Auditorium.

The city commission is recommended to adopt the proposed ordinance or to continue to regular city commission meeting scheduled for January 19, 2023.

