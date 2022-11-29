Gainesville City Commissioners will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville City Commission will meet to make a decision on a large mixed-use development proposal by Weyerhauser.

The development would be on Weyerhauser property around US 441 and State Road 121.

The meeting will start at 1 p.m at the City Hall Auditorium.

The city commission is recommended to adopt the proposed ordinance or to continue to regular city commission meeting scheduled for January 19, 2023.

