Gainesville Commissioner takes leave of absence after heated meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The turmoil at Gainesville City Hall went even deeper on Tuesday as a city commissioner took a leave of absence. Mayor Lauren Poe announced Commissioner Reina Saco’s decision but didn’t say why.

The remaining commissioners voted on a motion that was made in response to a heated meeting two weeks ago involving Saco. Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker put a motion on the table to implement a system for the Gainesville City Commission to govern itself.

Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut seconded this motion saying she wants decorum back in city hall. Chestnut requested that the city attorney clarify the role of staff in charter offices to ensure commissioners are following the charter.

The move follows a meeting two weeks ago when Saco argued with Chestnut and Mayor Poe about how meetings are run. According to media reports, she was also caught on a hot microphone making disparaging comments about a citizen at the meeting.

RELATED: City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

The commission voted unanimously on Tuesday’s motion which was not on the agenda. Commissioners had been set to vote Tuesday on a massive development by Weyerhauser near U.S. 441 and State Road 121 but decided to put it off until next year.

Saco is on leave until Jan. 5. While she’s gone, Commissioner Ward will serve as Mayor Pro Tem.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.