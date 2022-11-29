Gainesville man punches victims, threatens him with knife at café

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Albert Albritton, 40, accused of aggravated battery
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Albert Albritton, 40, accused of aggravated battery(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.

TRENDING: Putnam Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest school resource deputy on child sex crimes

The victims say Albritton punched him and pulled out a knife saying he was going to kill them. When Police were called, Albritton ran and dropped the knife outside.

Albritton is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
Sheriff’s deputies investigate deadly shooting in Southwest Alachua County
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Columbia County Library will hold their annual Broke Christmas Craft Workshop
Proposed Dogwood Village housing project may be moved
Gainesville City Commissioners will meet to make decision on a large mixed-use development proposal