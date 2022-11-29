Gainesville man punches victims, threatens him with knife at café

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he threatened to kill someone with a knife at a café.

Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Albert Albritton, 50, on Monday night. Officers say Albritton got into an argument with the victim who he accused of stealing something of his at a café.

The victims say Albritton punched him and pulled out a knife saying he was going to kill them. When Police were called, Albritton ran and dropped the knife outside.

Albritton is charged with aggravated assault and simple battery.

