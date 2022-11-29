HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion

HCA Florida Lake City Hospital is adding a nearly 60,000 square foot two-story tower.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Lake City Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

They are adding an $88 million two-story tower facility to house an additional catheterization lab, pre-op area, PACU recovery area, and waiting room.

The new facilities will expand access to critical interventional radiology services and vascular services.

The addition of the tower will increase the number of beds from 113 to over 150 beds.

The project will be accompanied by the addition of a new parking lot with an additional 116 spots.

It is estimated to be completed in 24 to 30 months.

