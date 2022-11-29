Hopeful Baptist Church will hold the funeral service for a CCSO captain that died

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - Funeral arrangements are in place for a captain of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The funeral service for Captain Charles Chuck Brewington will be held at Hopeful Baptist Church on Friday at 11 a.m.

The family will hold a visitation time for friends on Thursday from 3 until 6p.m. at the church.

Captain Brewington died Sunday evening when the 2017 Honda Pioneer utility terrain vehicle he was driving tipped over and crashed in Fort White.

