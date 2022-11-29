Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers.

They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka on November 17th.

The second incident happened on November 21st along Forest Glen Drive, where the suspect was driving a black Nissan Altima.

The suspect is described as a 6′0″- 6′2″ black male with a grey-hooded sweatshirt, a black neck gaiter, and dark sunglasses.

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

USPIS asks anyone with information to call them at 1-877-876-2455, or to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

