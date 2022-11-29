Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service to try and track down the suspect who committed two armed robberies against USPS mail carriers.

They say the first incident happened at North 18th street and Ocean Street in Palatka on November 17th.

The second incident happened on November 21st along Forest Glen Drive, where the suspect was driving a black Nissan Altima.

TRENDING: Marion County man, Oathkeepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riots

The suspect is described as a 6′0″- 6′2″ black male with a grey-hooded sweatshirt, a black neck gaiter, and dark sunglasses.

A reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest.

USPIS asks anyone with information to call them at 1-877-876-2455, or to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka - clipped version
Cyclists in Gainesville raise safety concerns after cyclist killed in hit-and-run
Connie and Kelly Meggs receive weapons training.
Marion County man, Oathkeepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riots
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion
HCA Florida Lake City Hospital holds groundbreaking ceremony for a new expansion