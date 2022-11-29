Limestone quarry operation to reopen in Newberry
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - City Commissioners unanimously approved a request on Monday night for a special use permit, for a limerock quarry along CR-235.
The application on behalf of North Florida Limerock Corporation, asked to restore operations at one site and continue operations at another.
Both sites were recently annexed by Newberry and had been zoned for agriculture.
