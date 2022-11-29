Man in Ocala was arrested after he was found with a backpack filled with drugs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers arrested a man with a backpack filled with drugs on Thanksgiving.

Ocala Police officers say that Clarence Evans, 31, was in a vehicle parked near NW 1st Ave.

They approached him after they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle.

After Evans got out of his vehicle, he decided to run.

After catching Evans, officers found a loaded handgun and a backpack filled with illegal drugs including Ecstasy and Bath Salts in the seat of of the vehicle.

