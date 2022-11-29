Marion County man, Oathkeepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON (WCJB/AP) - The leader of the Florida chapter of the Oathkeepers, a resident of Dunnellon, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy along with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes for their part in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes and Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs. They could each face a maximum of 20 years in prison for that charge alone.

The three other people charged Kenneth Harrelson, Thomas Caldwell, and Jessica Watkins were found not guilty of seditious conspiracy. They were found guilty of obstructing an official proceeding among other charges.

Meggs was also found guilty of conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, of obstructing an official proceeding, of conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging duties, and of tampering with documents. Meggs was found not guilty of destruction of government property/aiding and abetting.

Meggs’ wife Connie still faces charges in a separate federal case.

RELATED: Suspected Oath Keeper accused of storming the U.S. Capitol is out on home confinement in Dunnellon

Connie and Kelly Meggs receive weapons training. (DOJ)

The rarely used, Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars.

Rhodes didn’t go inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but was accused of leading a plot that began shortly after the 2020 election to wage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Through recordings and encrypted messages, jurors heard how Rhodes rallied his followers to fight to keep Trump in office, warned of a possible “bloody” civil war and expressed regret that the Oath Keepers didn’t bring rifles to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In an extraordinary move, Rhodes and two other defendants took the stand in their defense, opening themselves up to intense questioning from prosecutors. Rhodes told jurors there was no plan to attack the Capitol and insisted that his followers who went inside the building went rogue.

On trial alongside Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, were Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group.

RELATED: Marion County couple is among the six Oath Keepers arrested following Capitol riot

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks during a rally outside the White House in Washington, on June 25, 2017. Rhodes formally launched the Oath Keepers in Lexington, Massachusetts, on April 19, 2009, where the first shot in the American Revolution was fired. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.