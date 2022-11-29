Marion County sheriffs deputies are searching for two children that considered missing and endangered

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two children who are considered missing and endangered.

Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen at 18711 SE 93rd Place.

The Department of Children and Families believes that they could have been picked up by their biological mother, Amanda Via, 38.

Via has been court ordered to have no unsupervised contact with the children.

