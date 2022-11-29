Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in Dunnellon

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are investigating a suspected homicide that occurred Monday morning.

Deputies were called out to the scene of a homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon, Florida at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department. Detectives found the body of a man.

Deputies are withholding the identity of the victim pending next-of-kin notifications.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact CrimeStoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP (7867)

