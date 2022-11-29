Ocala Water Resources Department will have a cooking oil recycling day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday.

The event will be held at two locations.

The first one will be at the Water Reclamation Facility number two, and that is located at 4200 SE 24th St.

They will be there from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The second location will be at he Ocala Wetland Recharge Park and that is located at 2105 NW 21st St from noon until 5 p.m.

Only cooking oil will be collected and all oil must be in a sealed container.

