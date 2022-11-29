Police search for suspect after a stabbing at Gainesville homeless camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Around 5:30 on Monday evening, officers responded to a stabbing at a homeless camp near the I-75 northbound ramp at Archer Road.

Officers say two people got into an argument, and then one stabbed the other in the neck twice.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but the attacker ran away before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man between 40 to 50-years-old with short hair and a stocky build and was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki shorts.

