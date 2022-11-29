Putnam Co. Sheriff’s deputies arrest school resource deputy on child sex crimes

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one of their own this morning. Former deputy, 36-year-old Joshua Herren, is now sitting in the Putnam County Jail on four counts of sexual battery.

According to the arrest report, Herren engaged in sexual activity with a minor while he was working as a school resource deputy for the Putnam County School District.

His Facebook page indicates it was Interlachen High School.

In a press conference, Sheriff Gator DeLoach said “Florida’s public records laws provide an exemption for withholding booking photos of law enforcement officers, but because of the extreme nature of the charges in this case, we’re releasing Herren’s photo, which I have here. This is Joshua Robert Herren, the suspect in this case.”

RELATED STORY: Putnam County school resource deputy arrested for sexually assaulting teenage girl

Sheriff DeLoach said deputies received anonymous tips about Herren’s actions, but they could not be verified at the time.

“On November 13th of this year, the victim who is now an adult came forward and confirmed that a sexual relationship did in fact take place between she and Herren.”

The next day, internal investigators called Herren to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed. Herron declined and resigned immediately.

“I’m kind of freaked out to know that I could’ve been in the school while that was all going around, and that’s just not good that a minor had to go through that,” said Cameron Petty, Putnam County student.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested one of their own deputies, School Resource Officer Joshua Herron, on charges relating to sex with a minor. Tune in to @WCJB20 at 10 and 11 to hear from the sheriff, and from residents reacting to the news. pic.twitter.com/bIxyed2Ddm — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) November 29, 2022

The superintendent of schools said the district is fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office in this investigation.

“This incident upsets me terribly, as it does not meet the high standards that we set for our public employees who serve our schools and our community,” said Superintendent Rick Surrency, Putnam County School District.

Herren is in the Putnam County Jail on no bond.

The sheriff forwarded the investigation to FDLE to have Herren’s certification as a law enforcement officer permanently revoked.

DeLoach said there are no other known victims at this time.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.