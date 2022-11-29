Tech Tuesday: Alycyone Therapeutics

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Morón with UF Innovate, and today I’m here with Susan D’Costa from Alcyone Therapeutics. Susan, thanks so much for joining us today.

Thank you, Melanie, for having me.

And what do you guys do at Alcyone?

Alcyone Therapeutics is a company working on transformative therapies that will deliver an impactful change to patients that are living with rare neurological diseases, and their support network. We’re trying to do this by integrating gene-based therapies with our state-of-the-art precision delivery technologies and quality manufacturing, to bring about a tailored clinical approach.

And what are you doing that’s so special?

So what we’re doing that’s so special is really our gene therapy approach. Rather than using the normal way that you would put together gene therapies, which is there is a disease, there is a single mutation in a gene, so it’s a monogenic disease in the rare neurological space. And what normally happens with gene therapy is that a healthy copy of the gene is being used to replace that mutated copy in the patient. We’re using a different approach. It’s not gene replacement, but we’re using a much more novel approach, which is called X reactivation.

And what are you guys working right now in the lab at UF Innovate?

Yeah, that’s a great question. We’re working on different aspects of assay development. In this particular context, we’re looking to build out a potency assay. And the potency assay is really understanding how our gene therapy product would work in the clinic, but really building it out in vitro in the laboratory to understand how potent, how efficacious our material is before we take you to the clinic.

Well Susan, thank you so much for joining us today, and that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

