8 wounded, 3 in critical condition, after Louisiana lounge shooting, police say

The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The shooting took place at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge in Lake Charles, Louisiana.(Gray News, file)
By Patrick Deaville and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray news) - Eight people were shot at a lounge on Broad Street overnight, authorities said.

Three people are in critical condition following the shooting at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department.

One person is in custody, Fondel said. Police are investigating whether there were other shooters, KPLC reported.

Police were called to the shooting at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Fondel said.

An ambulance took one victim to the hospital, while the rest were taken by officers and other people to the hospital.

Two victims have been treated and released, and three are in stable condition, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
Buckingham Palace household member resigns amid race comment
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Virginia deputy who killed Calif. girl’s family posed as teen to groom, extort her, police say
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
House votes to avert rail strike, impose deal on unions
State wildlife officials are taking additional steps to try to prevent manatee deaths.
Florida wildlife officials approve manatee protections
The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success