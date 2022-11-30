Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on Wednesday.

From 3 to 6 p.m., there’s a job fair for anyone interested in becoming a member of an award-winning food and nutrition services staff.

The fair will be held at the district office at 620 E University Ave.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.

On December 3rd, the second job fair will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

