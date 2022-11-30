Columbia County Report: Local officials prepare for state leaders’ visit

Santa's slay at Olustee Park in Lake City
Santa's slay at Olustee Park in Lake City(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County officials are holding an event to roll out the red carpet for visiting state officials and Saint Nicolas is visiting the area, all in this week’s Columbia County.

Elected Officials Appreciation Reception

The Government Affairs Council of Lake City - Columbia County will be hosting its annual Elected Officials Appreciation Reception Thursday night.

The event is open to members in good standing only with prior registration. Local officials will be able to meet statewide officials here at the Tru by Hilton hotel.

“It will give our members the opportunity to not only visit those leaders, get to know them, and build those important relationships, but also learn about some initiatives that’ll be worked in the upcoming legislative session,” said Rachel Garland, chair of the Government Affairs Council.

Santa at Olustee

Santa is planning visits to Olustee Park in downtown Lake City starting on Friday. He is always a popular draw and will be available for photos and meets and greets on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 16, and 17. Santa will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting will also take place in Olustee Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. There will be free food, live music, and children’s activities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

State semifinal preps: Hawthorne Hornets
Fire burns in Goethe State Forest as Florida Forest Service protects endangered bird
Prescribed burns in Goethe State Forest to protect an endangered species
Florida Gators Quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Florida Gators Quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Paige's Kitchen: Blueberry Tarts
Paige’s Kitchen: Blueberry Tarts