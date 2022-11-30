Columbia County Report: Local officials prepare for state leaders’ visit

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City and Columbia County officials are holding an event to roll out the red carpet for visiting state officials and Saint Nicolas is visiting the area, all in this week’s Columbia County.

Elected Officials Appreciation Reception

The Government Affairs Council of Lake City - Columbia County will be hosting its annual Elected Officials Appreciation Reception Thursday night.

The event is open to members in good standing only with prior registration. Local officials will be able to meet statewide officials here at the Tru by Hilton hotel.

“It will give our members the opportunity to not only visit those leaders, get to know them, and build those important relationships, but also learn about some initiatives that’ll be worked in the upcoming legislative session,” said Rachel Garland, chair of the Government Affairs Council.

Santa at Olustee

Santa is planning visits to Olustee Park in downtown Lake City starting on Friday. He is always a popular draw and will be available for photos and meets and greets on Dec. 3, 4, 9, 16, and 17. Santa will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The annual Christmas Tree lighting will also take place in Olustee Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. There will be free food, live music, and children’s activities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.