Fanning Springs man to spend 20 years behind bars for molesting young child

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man arrested by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office for molesting a child has accepted a plea agreement with a 20-year sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Sapp, 23, accepted the offer to plead guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 12 by an offender over 18. He will spend 20 years in prison as part of the plea.

Sapp was arrested on July 4, after a woman found evidence of him sexually abusing a 4-year-old child on his cell phone. Detectives confirmed he used his phone to record the act.

RELATED: Man arrested for recording himself sexually battering a child

Once his time is served, Sapp will be required to register as a child predator every four months for the remainder of his life.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.