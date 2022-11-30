Fanning Springs man to spend 20 years behind bars for molesting young child

James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo(LCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man arrested by the Levy County Sheriff’s Office for molesting a child has accepted a plea agreement with a 20-year sentence.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Sapp, 23, accepted the offer to plead guilty to lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 12 by an offender over 18. He will spend 20 years in prison as part of the plea.

Sapp was arrested on July 4, after a woman found evidence of him sexually abusing a 4-year-old child on his cell phone. Detectives confirmed he used his phone to record the act.

Once his time is served, Sapp will be required to register as a child predator every four months for the remainder of his life.

