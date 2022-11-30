Florida Gators Quarterback charged with possession of child porn

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida Gators Quarterback is behind bars at the Alachua County Jail on charges of possession of child porn.

According to the jail’s website, Jalen Kitna, 19, is booked into the jail. He is the backup Gators Football Quarterback.

The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna for two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography

The department officials say an investigation was launched into Kitna after a tip was made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said images of child sexual abuse material were posted on Discord. Detectives determined the images were shared from Kitna’s home on Southwest 38th Drive in Gainesville and he was the account holder.

When interviewed, Kitna told detectives he shared the images but believed them to be legal because he found them online. He then admitted he should not have shared them.

On Wednesday, his home was searched with a warrant and his devices were searched. The analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material.

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)

In a statement, the University Athletic Association said the following:

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely from the football program.”

His father Jon Kitna is a former American football quarterback in the National Football League for the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys.

Kitna has played sparingly in his two years as a Gator. He did not have any game action in 2021 and was Redshirted. This season, his most significant game action came against Eastern Washington, when he recorded eight completions for 152 yards and a touchdown.

He attended Burleson High School in Texas.

