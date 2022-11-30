Florida wildlife officials approve manatee protections

State wildlife officials are taking additional steps to try to prevent manatee deaths.
State wildlife officials are taking additional steps to try to prevent manatee deaths.(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Jim Turner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (NSF) - State wildlife officials Wednesday approved a seasonal no-entry zone in an area of Brevard County waters where manatees gather, while preparing for a second winter of feeding the sea cows to try to prevent deaths.

The approval came after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed this month that it will again work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to feed lettuce to manatees. The agencies also took the unusual step last winter, as manatees starved because of a lack of seagrass, a key food source.

“We are poised and ready to manage our manatee situation in the Indian River Lagoon, much as we have, but with improvements based on what we have learned,” Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton said Wednesday during a meeting at the Bluegreen’s Bayside Resort and Spa in Panama City Beach.

Poor water quality and algae blooms have depleted seagrass beds that provide a key food source for manatees in the Indian River Lagoon.

“Water quality improvements and habitat restorations are ongoing,” Sutton said. “So, we are hoping that this will be a bridge to help us.”

During the 2021-2022 winter, 202,000 pounds of lettuce were fed to manatees, with nearly $117,000 spent on the project. Wildlife officials say the public should not feed manatees.

The no-entry zone approved Wednesday will further restrict access of boats and people around Florida Power & Light’s Cape Canaveral Energy Center, where manatees congregate during the winter because of warm water. The zone is aimed at providing additional protections for the slow-moving sea cows.

Currently, the power plant’s intake-canal area is regulated as a seasonal idle-speed zone.

The no-entry classification will be in place annually from Nov. 15 to March 31. A seasonal no-entry zone had already been in place north of the discharge area targeted by the commission.

A temporary no-entry order was issued this month In anticipation of Wednesday’s action. The commission issued a similar 90-day emergency rule in December 2021.

Florida has seen an increase in manatee deaths across the state, predominantly in the Indian River Lagoon, with many of the deaths linked to starvation.

As of Nov. 25, the state had recorded 749 manatee deaths this year. At the same point in 2022, 1,027 had died. The state had a record 1,101 manatee deaths last year.

Boats accounted for 103 of the 2021 deaths. So far this year, 71 manatee deaths have been tied to collisions with boats.

In the five years before 2021, the state averaged 626 manatee deaths a year, with boat impacts accounting for an average of 96 deaths.

As part of a 2023 budget request to the Legislature, the commission is asking for $4 million to address habitat issues in the Indian River Lagoon and its tributaries and money for three full-time employees who will collect county-specific boating and manatee data.

The commission has received $28 million over the past two years to help with manatee-protection efforts, including $8 million last year to help manatees access springs and to restore other habitats.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Fanning Springs man to spend 20 years behind bars for molesting young child
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
The suspects stole a cell phone from a victim’s vehicle and left behind a backpack with a...
MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves
James Sapp, 23, Levy County Jail booking photo
Fanning Springs man to spend 20 years behind bars for molesting young child