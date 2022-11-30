GHS slips past P.K. Yonge in boys basketball, 57-54

Canes prevail in nip-and-tuck battle
Stephens leads Canes
By Kevin Wells
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville High School Hurricanes held off visiting P.K. Yonge, 57-54 to prevail in Tuesday’s boys basketball city rivalry showdown. The Hurricanes stay undefeated at 3-0. The Blue Wave drop to 0-2.

The Hurricanes were led by 23 points from Theo Stephens and 13 more from Josh Hayes. The game was tight all the way. Neither squad led by more than four points after any of the four quarters.

GHS looks to stay perfect on Friday at Palatka. P.K. Yonge will aim for its first win on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Eastside.

