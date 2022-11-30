Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An accused Interlachen drug dealer is behind bars after deputies found and confiscated drugs such as fentanyl and LSD.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Raymond Claudio, 63, on drug possession and trafficking charges.

Deputies found Claudio selling fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and LSD.

Claudio also had access to a gun.

Deputies teamed up with the drug task force, K-9 units, and detectives to arrest him.

