Lake City Police officers are searching for three missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers are looking for three missing teens.

Cameron Ansel, 14, Thomas Gage Schultz, 15, and Michael Ezell, 15, were last seen around 2:45 Sunday afternoon.

Officers say they were last seen in the area of Southwest Michigan Street.

They believe all three teens headed north on State Road 47.

