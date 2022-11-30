Local Christmas Tree Farm Closing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After thousands of trees sold and a lifetime of memories made, Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree farm will be closing after this holiday season.

Since 1982 owners Cathryn and John Gregory, have planted, grown and sold Christmas trees for Gainesville residents and the decision to close was not made lightly.

Many of their customers are repeats visitors with some who came with their young children when they first opened, and now are parents is returning with their own children.

Owner John Gregory tells us, “We don’t sells tree; we sell an experience. You come out and see how they’re grown, you’ll see that it’s an experience.”

They both agreed that if they were able to continue running the farm, they would but not feel it’s time to retire the tradition.

They Gregory’s said they will only have about 100 trees for sale this year, and estimate that they’ve lost about 70% of their trees to needle cast, a tree fungal disease.

The decision was made several years ago and this was the first year they didn’t buy new seedlings to plant.

The farm will be open for just two days, December 2nd from 4 to 6 p.m., and on December 3rd from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.