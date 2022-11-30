Local Christmas Tree Farm Closing

Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree Farm Will Be Closing After This Holiday Season
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After thousands of trees sold and a lifetime of memories made, Unicorn Hill Christmas Tree farm will be closing after this holiday season.

Since 1982 owners Cathryn and John Gregory, have planted, grown and sold Christmas trees for Gainesville residents and the decision to close was not made lightly.

Many of their customers are repeats visitors with some who came with their young children when they first opened, and now are parents is returning with their own children.

Owner John Gregory tells us, “We don’t sells tree; we sell an experience. You come out and see how they’re grown, you’ll see that it’s an experience.”

They both agreed that if they were able to continue running the farm, they would but not feel it’s time to retire the tradition.

They Gregory’s said they will only have about 100 trees for sale this year, and estimate that they’ve lost about 70% of their trees to needle cast, a tree fungal disease.

The decision was made several years ago and this was the first year they didn’t buy new seedlings to plant.

The farm will be open for just two days, December 2nd from 4 to 6 p.m., and on December 3rd from noon to 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

UNICORN HILL
Marion County crime (gfx)
Marion County Sheriff’s Office launches homicide investigation in Dunnellon
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka - clipped version
Putnam County Sheriff's Office investigation.
Investigators set $50,000 reward after two USPS employees robbed in Palatka