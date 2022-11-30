Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday.
It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.
Open access to all job seekers will start at 11:30.
The job fair is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities.
There is no charge to attend this fair.
