Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday.

It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.

Open access to all job seekers will start at 11:30.

The job fair is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities.

There is no charge to attend this fair.

