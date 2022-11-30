Marion County Public Library will hold the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair

The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public...
The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair will be held at the Marion County Public Library headquarters on Wednesday.

It will run from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Veterans, active service members, and military families get priority access to the hiring event starting at 11.

Open access to all job seekers will start at 11:30.

TRENDING: Gainesville Commissioner takes leave of absence after heated meeting

The job fair is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities.

There is no charge to attend this fair.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

You can learn about the the benefits of the human and miniature horse bond.
Horse Capital TV highlights Spirit Walk
There is a free food giveaway at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday.
Vineyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
Alachua County Public School officials will hold their first of two recruiting events on...
Alachua County Public Schools will host a recruiting event
‘Our firefighter community is going to support Anthony’: Community and MCFR raise $15k for hospitalized fire lieutenant