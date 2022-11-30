MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are looking for two burglary suspects accused of using a stolen credit card.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies released security camera footage stills of two people they say used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at a Circle K at the intersection of Rainbow Lakes Boulevard and Highway 41 in Dunnellon.

Deputies say Nov. 21 at about 3 a.m., they went to the scene of a reported vehicle burglary on Southwest Bluegill Road in Dunnellon. Someone took a cell phone but left behind a backpack with cash and several wallets.

Deputies say the wallets were stolen from three different vehicles in the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood. Officials ask anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office.

