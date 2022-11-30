Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water trying to flee

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in Monroe County after fleeing from police on an electric scooter.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Vigil, 38, on Wednesday.

Deputies say Vigil crossed US-1 on Stock Island in Key West, at about 3 a.m. with no lights on.

Vigil refused to stop while deputies tried pulling him over.

TRENDING: MCSO asks for help identifying suspected credit card thieves

Deputies then tried tasing Vigil, but he jumped into the water.

A Key West officer convinced Vigil to get out of the water, and after searching him, they found marijuana in his pocket.

Vigil is facing several charges including fleeing and eluding and possessing marijuana.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

Florida wildlife officials approve manatee protections
Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water trying to flee
Employees from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative hand out food at the University of Florida.
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation
UF beats FSU in “Chop in Chomp Food Drive Competition” after $25,000 donation