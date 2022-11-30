Ocala man arrested in Key West after jumping in water trying to flee

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is behind bars in Monroe County after fleeing from police on an electric scooter.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jose Vigil, 38, on Wednesday.

Deputies say Vigil crossed US-1 on Stock Island in Key West, at about 3 a.m. with no lights on.

Vigil refused to stop while deputies tried pulling him over.

Deputies then tried tasing Vigil, but he jumped into the water.

A Key West officer convinced Vigil to get out of the water, and after searching him, they found marijuana in his pocket.

Vigil is facing several charges including fleeing and eluding and possessing marijuana.

