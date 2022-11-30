Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida.

UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie.

Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to the Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry on Wednesday morning.

TRENDING: UF Health launches midwife practice

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland

Latest News

Drugs and a firearm confiscated after the arrest of a drug dealer in Interlachen.
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
$25,000 donated to the UF Food Pantry
Interlachen man arrested on drug-trafficking charges
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City
Residents and officers are still concerned with the recent shootings in Lake City