Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida.
UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie.
Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to the Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry on Wednesday morning.
