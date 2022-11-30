Organizations donate $25,000 to UF food pantry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida food pantry is getting a $25,000 donation to help put food on the table for people across North Central Florida.

UF officials announced the donation from the Pepsi Stronger Together Initiative and Winn-Dixie.

Employees from Pepsi and Winn-Dixie will deliver groceries to the Hitchcock Field and Fork Pantry on Wednesday morning.

