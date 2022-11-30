Paige’s Kitchen: Blueberry Tarts

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida is home to dozens of blueberry farms and this recipe showcases their sweet flavor.

A family favorite, children love to help with this recipe, but remember you will need twice the blueberries because they will be eating them. If you like, sprinkle the tops with coarse sugar for a beautiful finishing touch. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 2 cups fresh blueberries
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 4 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 2 sheets refrigerated pie crust
  • 1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°.

2. Sift together sugar and cornstarch.

3. Crush half the blueberries. Add whole and crushed blueberries to the sugar and corn starch mix and toss until berries are well coated. Set aside.

5. Optional: Cut out six 2-in. circles from remaining crust; place over filling. Brush with yolk. This makes a double crust.

6. Bake until the crust is golden and filling bubbles, 10-14 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 minutes; run a knife around the sides of muffin cups and remove tarts to a serving plate.

* Watch your mini tarts around the 10-minute mark to make sure they don’t brown too quickly.

