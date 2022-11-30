Prescribed burns in Goethe State Forest to protect an endangered species

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Multiple state agencies conducted a controlled burn in Marion County.

Fires in Geothe State Forest will not do any intentional harm, the controlled fires are being used to save an endangered species.

Ludie Bond, Florida Forest Service, said, “so its paramount we take care of those trees, they are also a fire dependent species , as many of the flora and fauna are here in Florida, so they depend on having fire in their ecosystems....”

The burn will help reduce the risk the pine trees the Woodpecker reside in to not burn when the fires start in January.

Tuesdays prescribed fires involved over five different agencies and over 60 personnel.

Ludie Bond, Florida Forest Service said, “were doing our part to make sure, that these birds are protected so when we come back in January to do the prescribed burn , we know that they wont be negatively impacted by the fire”

The Red Cockade Woodpecker are an endangered species and these protective measures will ensure that the controlled burns will not burn the trees the birds reside in.

Jennifer Klindt, Biologist with Florida Forest Service said, “so were burning about a 40 foot radius in a moat area around each tree and that way during the large prescribed burn they’re already protected, there’s no fuels around them to burn”

Overall, over 7,000 to 10,000 acres of prescribed burns will take place in January next year.

